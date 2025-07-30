ED conducts raids on several locations in Hyderabad in connection with multi-crore sheep distribution scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday started carrying out raids at eight locations in Hyderabad with link to the sheep-rearing irregularities case.

The ED's search is being conducted at premises of beneficiaries of the scheme and middlemen, who have been identified on the basis of money trail, sources said.

At least eight locations in the city related to the beneficiaries and alleged middlemen involved in the scam apart from that of G Kalyan, OSD to former BRS minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The probe comes on the basis of some state police FIRs.

The sheep-rearing irregularities case involves a loss of hundreds of crores to the government as per a CAG report. However, the ED has found that the proceeds of crime stated in the FIRs was only ₹2.1 crore.

The ED has unearthed crucial information, which indicates massive fraud in the sheep distribution scheme, as per the sources.

Telangana Sheep Distribution Scam CAG’s Audit Report for the period ended March, 2021 revealed several irregularities in the implementation of the the flagship Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDS) scheme, according to ED sources.

These included non-maintenance of beneficiary wise details, improper record of invoices pertaining to transportation invoices and payments, and payments against invoices containing fake/ passenger vehicles/ non-transport vehicle registration numbers.

The irregularities further included duplicate tags allotted to sheep units, sheep units allotted to dead/ non-existent persons, etc, which is being probed by the ED.

The CAG’s audit report is limited to only seven out of 33 districts in Telangana. The estimated loss to the government is pegged at ₹253.93 crore in these seven districts.