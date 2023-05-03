Hello User
Home / News / India /  ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance: Report

ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance: Report

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Livemint
ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance Kerala's office

ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance, according to media report

ED conducts searches at Manappuram Finance, according to media report.  Mint could not confirm the news developments independently.

According to a report by Business Today, the anti-money laundering agency conducted searches at multiple locations on premises linked to Manappuram Finance Limited group in Kerala’s Thrissur.

The ED officials also carried out searches at promoter VP Nandakumar's office and residence.

The ED conducted searches based on the allegations of illegal collection of deposits of more than 150 crore from the public without RBI's approval. The Kerala-based NBFC is also suspected of doing large-scale cash transactions by violating KYC norms.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 5.71% down on Wednesday at 11.41 am.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.