ED conducts searches in fresh probe against Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at multiple locations in connection to money laundering allegations against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji and others regarding Tamil Nadu's liquor trade monopoly.

The agency conducted searches in 10 locations across the state including the ones linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities. The investigation is regarding the alleged discrepancies in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The ED has previously probed the connection of the DMK leader in a money-laundering investigation linked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department.