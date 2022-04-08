ED conducts searches in NSE co-location case

Between 2010 and 2014, NSE used to transmit market information to brokers co-located in exchange premises through the so-called unicast system. Under the unicast system, data packets are sent to destination computers of the brokers one by one, with those connecting first getting preference or first login advantage over others. Many members logged-in first by getting unfair access to secondary servers. The report also catalogs the number of times members access NSE systems through the uncrowded secondary servers.