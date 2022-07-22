ED defers Sonia Gandhi's questioning by a day

ED defers Sonia Gandhi's questioning by a day1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been told to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 26 July in place of 25 July.
The 75-year-old was earlier summoned for another round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
She was questioned on Thursday for about two hours by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case.
According to news agency ANI, she replied to about 27 top 28 questions during the session, which took place in compliance with all Covid-19 protocols.
Everyone who participated in the proceedings was tested for the virus as Sonia Gandhi is currently recovering from Covid.
Reports had said that while the Congress chief was leaving, the ED asked her to depose on 26 July but she suggested that she can come on 25 July, to which both sides agreed.
