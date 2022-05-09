ED denies Xiaomi's allegations of coercion as untrue and baseless

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the Indian agency seized $725 million in the company's India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad ‘in the guise of royalty’ payments
The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Monday rejected as "baseless" the allegations that the statements of Xiaomi India officials, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi, were recorded "under coercion".
The ED in a tweet said,"ED denies allegations made by Xiaomi India that statements of its officials were taken under coercion as untrue and baseless."
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a statement saying it was "a professional agency with strong work ethics and there was no coercion or threat to the officers of the company at any point of time".
"The allegations that the statement of the officials of Xiaomi India was taken under coercion by ED is untrue and baseless."
"The officials of Xiaomi India deposed their statements before ED under FEMA voluntarily in the most conducive environment on various occasions," the agency said.
It said the statements were deposed by them on the basis of documents and information provided by the company during the course of investigation.
"Their statements corroborate with the written replies submitted to ED and the material on record," the agency said.
Xiaomi has been under investigation since February and last week the Indian agency seized $725 million in the company's India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad "in the guise of royalty" payments.
Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments were legitimate.
