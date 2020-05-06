ED files charge-sheet against Kapoor family in Yes Bank case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed its first charge-sheet in the Yes Bank money laundering case against eight entities in a special court in Mumbai.

Kapoor, his wife and three daughters, Yes Capital, Morgan Credits and Rab Enterprises have been charged with money laundering and personal gratification in lieu of loans to big borrowers.

According to the charge-sheet, the proceeds of crime are to the tune of ₹5,050 crore, of which ₹600 crore has been traced back to the Kapoor family members as kickbacks for extending loans to some large borrowers.

Rana Kapoor, founder of Yes Bank and former MD and CEO, was arrested on 8 March by ED on suspicions of irregularities in loans granted to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd.

During investigations, ED found the bank had subscribed to debentures worth ₹3,700 crore during April-June 2018 issued by DHFL. Simultaneously, the housing finance company sanctioned a loan worth ₹600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures (India).

Doit Urban is owned by the Kapoor family where Rana Kapoor’s three daughters, Roshini, Radha and Raakhee, are 100% shareholders through Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd.

DHFL is yet to pay back the ₹3,700 crore invested by Yes Bank in its debentures. According to ED, the ₹600 crore extended to Doit is the kickback to the Kapoor family in lieu of loans.

Further, the loan to Doit was granted against a collateral of five properties whose market value was inflated to ₹735 crore from about ₹40 crore.

"This was agricultural land and the value was inflated," said an ED official.

ED has so far scanned 100 firms which are alleged shell structures and were used to divert money, to receive alleged kickbacks from highly valued borrowers and for personal gratification.

Another high-value loan that came under the lens is a ₹750 crore loan to Belief Realtor Pvt. Ltd. The loan to a company of the DHFL group controlled by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan was sanctioned on 18 June by Yes Bank's management credit committee headed by Kapoor.

