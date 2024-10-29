ED files chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

  • ED files chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering probe.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. (HT_PRINT)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan over a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as an accused in the case, news agency PTI reported.

The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Also Read | ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from his residence in Delhi’s Okhla

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody. Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7.

The central agency, which had earlier also conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed that Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested the money to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Also Read | Waqf Board money laundering case: Amanatullah Khan sent to 4 days ED custody

He was arrest in connection with purchase of Rs. 36 crore property in Okhla.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs – the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Wakf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit.

Amanatullah Khan had earlier sought bail in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Khan's lawyer had filed the bail plea before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who had directed the ED to file a reply by October 29.

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody in corruption case

The judge, in the meantime, extended the judicial custody of Khan in the case till November 5. The order was passed on a plea moved by the ED, which informed the court that if Khan was released, he could influence witnesses and hamper the investigation.

"Considering the advanced and crucial stage of investigation, the application is allowed. Accused Amanatullah Khan is committed to further judicial custody till the next date -- November 5, 2024," ordered the court.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaED files chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

