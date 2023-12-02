ED files chargesheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy scam case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Meanwhile the Aam Aadmi Party has started a signature campaign to gather feedback on Arvind Kejriwal's role as Chief Minister in case he too gets arrested.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The Rajya Sabha MP was taken into custody in October as the ED probes a money laundering case. He remains lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody till December 4.