The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The Rajya Sabha MP was taken into custody in October as the ED probes a money laundering case. He remains lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody till December 4.

The ED claims that Singh and his associates were involved in the decision to grant licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020 — causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws. The probe agency had previously raided several locations linked to Singh. This included the homes and offices of his close associate Ajit Tyagi as well as other contractors and businessmen who allegedly benefited from the policy.

The Enforcement Directorate has been directed to file its response to Singh's bail application by December 6. The application filed before a Delhi court on November 24 claims that the accused is no longer required for custodial interrogation.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4.

The development came even as the Aam Aadmi Party began a signature campaign to get feedback on Arvind Kejriwal's role at Chief Minister in case he too was arrested.

"There is no scam. These are all false allegations. Agencies or central government were not able to provide proof of it...Their only intent is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and to stop the Delhi government and AAP... Party workers are going to different areas of Delhi and asking people for signatures about what they want...." said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“The people of Delhi love and trust Arvind Kejriwal and want him to remain the CM, even if he is sent to jail in a fake case," added fellow lawmaker Atishi.

The Delhi liquor scam case pertains to alleged irregularities in the state excise policy that permitted cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes. Members of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has vehemently denied the assertion.

A CBI inquiry was recommended into the matter based on the findings of the Delhi Chief Secretary's report. The ED had filed FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor. It has since undertaken more than 200 search operations in connection with the case.



