ED files chargesheet against Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

ED files chargesheet against Rana Ayyub in money laundering case1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
The ED claimed that Ayyub launched three fundraiser campaigns on the Ketto platform starting in April 2020 and collected funds totaling ₹2.69 crore
The ED claimed that Ayyub launched three fundraiser campaigns on the Ketto platform starting in April 2020 and collected funds totaling ₹2.69 crore
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub alleging that she illegally acquired funds from general public in the name of charity by launching fundraiser campaigns.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against journalist Rana Ayyub alleging that she illegally acquired funds from general public in the name of charity by launching fundraiser campaigns.
The probe agnecy filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a special court in Ghaziabad on 12 October.
The probe agnecy filed the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a special court in Ghaziabad on 12 October.
The financial probe agency had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered on 7 September last year by Ghaziabad police under various sections of IPC, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and Black Money Act against Rana Ayyub.
The financial probe agency had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered on 7 September last year by Ghaziabad police under various sections of IPC, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and Black Money Act against Rana Ayyub.
It was also alleged that the journalist received foreign contribution without registration under FCRA, the probe agency said in a release. The ED claimed that its probe revealed that she launched three fundraiser campaigns on the ‘Ketto platform’ starting in April 2020 and collected funds totaling ₹2.69 crore. These funds were not used for the intended purpose, instead used for creation of assets for herself. Rana Ayyub has tried to project these funds as untainted and thus has laundered the funds received from general public.
It was also alleged that the journalist received foreign contribution without registration under FCRA, the probe agency said in a release. The ED claimed that its probe revealed that she launched three fundraiser campaigns on the ‘Ketto platform’ starting in April 2020 and collected funds totaling ₹2.69 crore. These funds were not used for the intended purpose, instead used for creation of assets for herself. Rana Ayyub has tried to project these funds as untainted and thus has laundered the funds received from general public.
The statement said, “Investigation by ED revealed that the funds raised on the online platforms were received in the accounts of her father and sister and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts. Ms. Rana Ayyub utilized these funds to create fixed deposits of Rs. 50 lakhs for herself and also transferred Rs. 50 Lakhs in a new bank account. ED investigation revealed that only approx. Rs. 29 lakhs was used for relief work."
The statement said, “Investigation by ED revealed that the funds raised on the online platforms were received in the accounts of her father and sister and subsequently transferred to her personal accounts. Ms. Rana Ayyub utilized these funds to create fixed deposits of Rs. 50 lakhs for herself and also transferred Rs. 50 Lakhs in a new bank account. ED investigation revealed that only approx. Rs. 29 lakhs was used for relief work."
“An ED investigation has established that Rana Ayyub had launched the fund raising campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired proceeds of crime in form of fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted," the ED said in a statement. Further proceedings in this case are in progress.
“An ED investigation has established that Rana Ayyub had launched the fund raising campaigns with the sole intention to cheat the general public and acquired proceeds of crime in form of fixed deposits and balances in bank accounts projecting them as untainted," the ED said in a statement. Further proceedings in this case are in progress.