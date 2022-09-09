ED files chargesheet in NSE money laundering case; former CEO sent to custody

The ED's FIR mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities. Pandey is the 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired on June 30. During the investigation, it was found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time the alleged co-location irregularities have taken place, the report said.