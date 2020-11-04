ED files first chargesheet against Kochhars in ICICI Bank quid-pro quo case

MUMBAI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet in the ICICI Bank-Videocon Industries quid-pro quo case. The probe agency chargesheeted former ICICI Bank cheif Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Videocon Industries Ltd, Venugopal Dhoot, Nu Power Renewables Ltd, Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd.

ED filed its chargesheet few days ahead of Deepak Kochhar's 60 days custody getting over on 8 November. Deepak Kochhar was arrested on 8 September by the agency on charges of money laundering under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to ICICI Bank allegedly extending high value loan to Videocon Industries in lieu of investments made in Deepak Kochhar's company NuPower Renewables, through Supreme Energy. In January the ED had provisionally attached assets worth ₹78 crore.

So far in the probe ED has observed irregularity in sanctioning of 6 loans to Videocon group of companies between June 2009- October 2011 worth ₹1,875 crore loan by the ICICI Bank. Out of these loans, an amount of ₹300 crore of rupee term loan allegedly was involved in a quid pro quo arrangement. Chanda Kochhar is alleged to have misused her office and received illegal gratification through her husband from Dhoot in the matter of a ₹300-crore term loan sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Ltd. VIL in-turn transferred ₹64 crore through Supreme Energy to Deepak Kochhar's Nu Power.

Kochhar has so far maintained that this was a pure business transaction and not a case of illegal gratification.

The ED had registered a money laundering case in the matter PMLA in the first week of February 2019 based on a Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) case on 22 January 2019.

ED is also investigating irregularities in loans granted to Essar Steel Minnesota during 2010-2011, Sterling Biotech which has defaulted in loans of ₹8000 crore and Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd.

Sterling and Bhushan are being probed separately by both ED and CBI. In the case of Essar Steel, during the probe ED found that Ravi Ruia's son-in-law Nishant Kanodia through first-hand holding and Mauritius based Matrix Pvt Ltd had invested ₹300 crore in Nu Power.

