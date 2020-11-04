ED files first chargesheet against Kochhars in ICICI Bank quid-pro quo case

So far in the probe ED has observed irregularity in sanctioning of 6 loans to Videocon group of companies between June 2009- October 2011 worth ₹1,875 crore loan by the ICICI Bank. Out of these loans, an amount of ₹300 crore of rupee term loan allegedly was involved in a quid pro quo arrangement. Chanda Kochhar is alleged to have misused her office and received illegal gratification through her husband from Dhoot in the matter of a ₹300-crore term loan sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Ltd. VIL in-turn transferred ₹64 crore through Supreme Energy to Deepak Kochhar's Nu Power.