ED files fresh money laundering case against former Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal

“As per the sample agreement of Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JIL), it was noted that the expenses of General Selling Agents (GSA) was to be borne by GSA itself and nor by JIL. However, it was observed that JIL has paid various expenses amounting to ₹403.27 crore, which is not in tune with the GSA," the complaint, which is now part of the CBI FIR, alleged.