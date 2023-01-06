New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet before a special court against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and others in a case related to selling of fake degrees in the name of the university under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

A total of 16 entities have been named in the charge sheet that includes the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, promoter Raj Kumar Rana and others, the financial probe agency said in a statement.

A special court in Shimla that tries cases booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) on 4 January, it said.

The ED had initiated a probe on the basis of three FIRs registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dharampur Police Station, Himachal Pradesh in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University.

“Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that the accused Raj Kumar Rana with the help of other co-accused sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan. Funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire various movable and immovable assets across various states in his own name and in the name of family members and entities," read the charge sheet.

The federal agency earlier had attached assets worth ₹194 crore in this case. Investigation is underway