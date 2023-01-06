ED files money laundering charge sheet against Himachal-based Manav Bharti University1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 02:18 PM IST
The federal probe agency had earlier attached assets worth ₹194 crore in this case. Investigation is underway
The federal probe agency had earlier attached assets worth ₹194 crore in this case. Investigation is underway
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet before a special court against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and others in a case related to selling of fake degrees in the name of the university under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.