ED files prosecution complaint against former Maharashtra MLA in bank fraud case

Maharashtra bank fraud: The investigation revealed that the defrauded amount was to the tune of approximately ₹560 crorePremium
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2021, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

  • ED initiated the investigation against MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in the year 2019
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint against the former MLA of Maharashtra in a bank fraud case.

ED initiated the investigation against MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in the year 2019.

The fraud came to light after an audit was done at the instance of Reserve Bank in the year 2019-20 when it was revealed that Patil was siphoning off funds from the bank through 63 fictitious loan accounts to the loan accounts of Karnala Charitable Trust and Karnala Sports Academy, which were founded and controlled by Vivekanand Patil.

The fraud was going on since 2008.

During the Money laundering investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) revealed that the defrauded amount was to the tune of approximately 560 crore.

ED said that in order to hide the siphoning, the available funds were routed to these fictitious accounts and from these accounts to the several bank accounts of entities founded/ controlled by Patil.

The funds were utilized by Karnala Charitable Trust, Karnala Sports Academy etc. for the construction of properties such as Sports Complex, college and schools and for other personal gains.

