Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ED files prosecution complaint against former Maharashtra MLA in bank fraud case

ED files prosecution complaint against former Maharashtra MLA in bank fraud case

Premium
Maharashtra bank fraud: The investigation revealed that the defrauded amount was to the tune of approximately 560 crore
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Livemint

  • ED initiated the investigation against MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in the year 2019
  • The fraud was going on since 2008

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint against the former MLA of Maharashtra in a bank fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint against the former MLA of Maharashtra in a bank fraud case.

ED initiated the investigation against MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in the year 2019.

ED initiated the investigation against MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil and Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited on the basis of FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in the year 2019.

The fraud came to light after an audit was done at the instance of Reserve Bank in the year 2019-20 when it was revealed that Patil was siphoning off funds from the bank through 63 fictitious loan accounts to the loan accounts of Karnala Charitable Trust and Karnala Sports Academy, which were founded and controlled by Vivekanand Patil.

The fraud came to light after an audit was done at the instance of Reserve Bank in the year 2019-20 when it was revealed that Patil was siphoning off funds from the bank through 63 fictitious loan accounts to the loan accounts of Karnala Charitable Trust and Karnala Sports Academy, which were founded and controlled by Vivekanand Patil.

The fraud was going on since 2008.

The fraud was going on since 2008.

During the Money laundering investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) revealed that the defrauded amount was to the tune of approximately 560 crore.

During the Money laundering investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) revealed that the defrauded amount was to the tune of approximately 560 crore.

ED said that in order to hide the siphoning, the available funds were routed to these fictitious accounts and from these accounts to the several bank accounts of entities founded/ controlled by Patil.

ED said that in order to hide the siphoning, the available funds were routed to these fictitious accounts and from these accounts to the several bank accounts of entities founded/ controlled by Patil.

The funds were utilized by Karnala Charitable Trust, Karnala Sports Academy etc. for the construction of properties such as Sports Complex, college and schools and for other personal gains.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The funds were utilized by Karnala Charitable Trust, Karnala Sports Academy etc. for the construction of properties such as Sports Complex, college and schools and for other personal gains.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!