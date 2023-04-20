ED freezes 119 bank accounts, luxury vehicles after multi-city raids on Bihar realty group1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:56 PM IST
The ED has seized 119 bank accounts, two luxury vehicles, and some insurance policies following multi-city raids against the promoters of Bihar-based real estate company.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 119 bank accounts, two luxury vehicles and some insurance policies under the anti-money laundering law after it raided the promoters of a Bihar-based real estate company that is alleged to have duped numerous home buyers.
