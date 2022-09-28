Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  ED freezes Bitcoins worth 12.83 crore in gaming app E-nuggets case

1 min read . 03:07 PM ISTLivemint

  • The cryptocurrency were frozen under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate on 28 September froze Bitcoins worth 12.83 crores related to probe against one Aamir Khan and others regarding a gaming app E-nuggets.

The cryptocurrency were frozen under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

