ED freezes Bitcoins worth 12.83 crore in gaming app E-nuggets case

ED freezes Bitcoins worth ₹12.83 crore in gaming app E-nuggets case1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- The cryptocurrency were frozen under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Enforcement Directorate on 28 September froze Bitcoins worth ₹12.83 crores related to probe against one Aamir Khan and others regarding a gaming app E-nuggets.
The Enforcement Directorate on 28 September froze Bitcoins worth ₹12.83 crores related to probe against one Aamir Khan and others regarding a gaming app E-nuggets.
The cryptocurrency were frozen under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The cryptocurrency were frozen under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.