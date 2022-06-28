ED gives more time to Sanjay Raut2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Sanjay Raut has been asked by ED to bring some important documents related to the matter.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has received a new summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl" and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.