Home / News / India /  ED gives more time to Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has received a new summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the redevelopment of a Mumbai "chawl" and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The first summons for the Rajya Sabha MP were issued for June 28, but he requested an extension because of work obligations and an Alibaug conference he had to attend. On Tuesday, his attorneys met with Enforcement Directorate representatives in Mumbai and asked for 14 days to prepare for his appearance; however, the agency only granted him reprieve to the end of June.

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED desires to speak with Raut, 60, and obtain a statement from him. Shiv Sena is battling revolt from a number of its MLAs at the same time as this event, casting doubt on the viability of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, who were initially sent to Surat, are currently camped out in Guwahati.

Sanjay Raut earlier reacted to the ED summoning him: "I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks, are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route.

“Arrest me! Jai Hind!" said a defiant Raut Twitter.

The ED temporarily attached assets worth more than 11.15 crore that belonged to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his acquaintances as part of this investigation.

According to ED findings, Varsha Raut sent Madhuri Raut 55 lakh rupees back. There are many more transactions, it continued. The agency had questioned Varsha Raut in 2021 on the PMC Bank inquiry and her alleged connections to Pravin Raut's wife.

The assets are plots of property that Pravin M Raut, a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd and Sanjay Raut's assistant, owns in the towns of Palghar, Saphale, and Padgha (in Thane district). In a statement, the ED listed eight properties at Kihim Beach in Alibaug jointly owned by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, Sujit Patkar's wife, as well as a flat Varsha Raut owns in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Dadar.

According to the ED, Sujit Patkar and Sanjay Raut are close friends. The agency wants to interrogate Sanjay Raut about his "business and other" connections to Pravin Raut and Patkar, as well as the real estate deals involving his wife, according to what is known.

(With PTI inputs)

