ED goes to SC opposing Bombay HC bail to DHFL's Wadhawans in Yes Bank case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case.

On 3 September, a top court bench headed by Justice SK Kaul had ordered an interim stay on the high court’s order till the next date of hearing. The court had also issued notice to the Wadhawans in the matter.

The case will be next heard on 7 October.

A special leave petition was filed by the ED on 25 August in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's 20 August bail order.

The Bombay HC had granted bail to the Wadhawans as the ED had failed to file a chargesheet against them in the case within the stipulated 60-day period.

The Wadhawans were arrested and remanded before a magistrate on 14 May, following which they had applied for bail on 13 July. The ED had filed a chargesheet against the Wadhawans on 15 July.

A lower court judge who heard the case on 15 July had observed that the time for completion of investigation and filing chargesheet should start from 15 May - that is excluding the first day of remand.

The Wadhawan brothers had then approached the Bombay High Court for bail, which ruled that the day of remand should be considered while taking into account the time taken to file chargesheet.

The Wadhawan brothers were taken into custody to help with the ED's probe into the money laundering of funds worth ₹5,050 crore. The agency has alleged that former Yes Bank promoters, Rana Kapoor and his family, gave high value loans to certain borrowers in lieu of illegal gratification. It claimed that Yes Bank bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore of DHFL and in return, DHFL sanctioned a ₹600-crore loan without adequate collateral to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd where Kapoor’s daughters are directors.





