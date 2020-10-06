ED goes to SC opposing Bombay HC bail to DHFL's Wadhawans in Yes Bank case

The Wadhawan brothers were taken into custody to help with the ED's probe into the money laundering of funds worth ₹5,050 crore. The agency has alleged that former Yes Bank promoters, Rana Kapoor and his family, gave high value loans to certain borrowers in lieu of illegal gratification. It claimed that Yes Bank bought debentures worth ₹3,700 crore of DHFL and in return, DHFL sanctioned a ₹600-crore loan without adequate collateral to Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd where Kapoor’s daughters are directors.