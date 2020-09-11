ED imposes penalty of over 100 cr on Standard Chartered over FEMA violations

According to the agency, the penalty of ₹35 crore was also imposed on M.G.M. Maran, then Chairman and Director of TMBL for having opened, without the permission of the Reserve Bank of India, a bank account in Singapore and for having received foreign exchange to the tune of US$ 68,50,000 (equivalent to ₹28.08 crores) in the said account from a foreign entity as consideration for facilitating and assigning the rights towards the transfer of shares of TMBL in favour of Katra Holdings Limited and for having failed to repatriate the said foreign exchange of $68,50,000 into India.