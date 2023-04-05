Home / News / India /  ED informs Delhi court of ‘new evidence’ against Manish Sisodia, claims probe in ‘crucial’ stage
Back

The ED Wednesday told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise scam is at a “crucial" stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.

The agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

Special Judge M K Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application.

The judge also extended till April 17 the judicial custody of Sisodia after he was produced before the court and the agency sought an extension of custody.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate counsel said the agency was “in process of gathering fresh evidence that has come to light."

“We need time...requesting court to grant time to advance arguments," the counsel said after a brief argument.

The counsel appearing for Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed before the court the ED does not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering.

“There's no basis (for the charge). They've probed and examined everything, raided my residence etc. but found nothing. The (excise) policy was approved by various authorities concerned, including the LG. Now you're blaming Sisodia solely. Also, this (the probe) is not under the preview of the ED," the counsel said.

He asserted the central anti-money laundering agency cannot make the vague allegation that he will tamper with evidence if enlarged on bail.

“You never claimed any effort by me to influence, contact, threaten witnesses when I was out and holding (excise) portfolio. Now I'm not even holding any portfolio," he said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout