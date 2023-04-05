ED informs Delhi court of ‘new evidence’ against Manish Sisodia, claims probe in ‘crucial’ stage1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:30 PM IST
- Special Judge M K Nagpal adjourned the court till 12 April and extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till 17 April.
The ED Wednesday told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise scam is at a “crucial" stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×