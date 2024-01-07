Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury—leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha—Sunday criticized the central enforcement agency as “an idiot" and the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state over the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot," the West Bengal Congress chief said.

On January 5, the economic intelligence agency team was attacked and its vehicles were damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when the central arrived to raid the house of block level TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh--a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick--and Shankar Adhya, and their relatives in connection with alleged ration scam.

Earlier, state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan Sheikh is yet to be apprehended and the agency has issued a lookout notice against the TMC leader. Reacting to the lookout notice the Congress leader said: Shahjahan Sheikh, "What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot. The ruling party in Bengal will look after him."

The Congress MP from Berhampore also accused the Trinamool Congress, its ally in the INDIA bloc, of protecting their functionaries and dubbed them as a 'look after' government.

"The ruling party in Bengal will look after him. The ruling party works to protect dangerous people in the party. This is a 'look after' government. So, what is the use of a lookout circular? The borders are porous...They should not make tall claims - be it BJP, ED or CBI," he said.

He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of borders, saying that they are “porous".

"BJP keeps harping about Rohingyas...But where were they all this time? Where was the Home Ministry?...They have started politics of polarisation now when the matter is in the news. They should do something against those on look after," Chowdhury said.

On Friday also, Chowdhury had criticised the TMC, alleging that there is no law and order in the state under their rule.

"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me," he had said.

Meanwhile, expressing concern that Shahjahan Sheikh may have "crossed the border", West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has instructed authorities to arrest him immediately and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists.

The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late Saturday night highlighted that the governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to promptly arrest the culprit.

"On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon'ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance," the statement said.



