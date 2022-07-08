This was despite denial of prior registration or permissions to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under FCRA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said
Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd and its former CEO Aakar Patel have been slapped with penalty of ₹51.72 crore and ₹10 crore respectively for contravention of the foreign exchange law, the ED said on Friday.
"The Adjudicating Authority of ED has adjudicated an SCN issued to M/s Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd. (AIIPL) and its CEO Shri Aakar Patel for contravention of the provisions of FEMA and imposed a penalty of ₹51.72 crores and ₹10 crores respectively," Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.
The federal agency said it initiated action against the two on the basis of information that Amnesty International, UK had been remitting "huge amount" of foreign contribution through its Indian entities (non-FCRA companies) following FDI route, in order to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to expand its NGO activities in India.
