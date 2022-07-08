Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ED issues FEMA penalty notices of 51.72 cr and 10 cr to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel respectively

ED issues FEMA penalty notices of 51.72 cr and 10 cr to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel respectively

1 min read . 05:14 PM ISTLivemint

  • This was despite denial of prior registration or permissions to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under FCRA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said

Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd and its former CEO Aakar Patel have been slapped with penalty of 51.72 crore and 10 crore respectively for contravention of the foreign exchange law, the ED said on Friday.

"The Adjudicating Authority of ED has adjudicated an SCN issued to M/s Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd. (AIIPL) and its CEO Shri Aakar Patel for contravention of the provisions of FEMA and imposed a penalty of 51.72 crores and 10 crores respectively," Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The federal agency said it initiated action against the two on the basis of information that Amnesty International, UK had been remitting "huge amount" of foreign contribution through its Indian entities (non-FCRA companies) following FDI route, in order to evade Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to expand its NGO activities in India.

This was despite denial of prior registration or permissions to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) and other trusts under FCRA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

The Enforcement Directorate said the show cause notice of penalty was issued as the funds received "violated" Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions.

