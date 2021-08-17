The Directorate of Enforcement ED has issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported. This is the fifth such summon notice to Deshmukh.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court refused interim protection to the 71-year-old NCP politician from any coercive action by the federal agency.

Deshmukh has last month issued a video statement stating that he would appear before the ED "after" the apex court's decision on his petition.

The summonses were issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged ₹100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

