The Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and son Tejashwi Yadav to appear for interrogation at Patna Office in connection with the alleged railways-land-for-jobs money laundering case, officials told news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The law enforcement agency has asked Lalu Prasad to depose on January 29, whereas Tejashwi Yadav has been called the next day on January 30. A team went to the official residence of Lalu Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to deliver the summons, reported PTI citing officials.

Earlier, the father-son due had skipped the previous summons issued by the ED in the case. This time, the two have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office on Bank Road in the capital. The alleged scam was done during the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

