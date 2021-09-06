Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

A file photo of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Livemint

The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped every summons

A lookout notice has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case worth 100 crore.

According to a report in the news agency ANI, the lookout circular was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country. The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped every summons.

ED registered its money laundering case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh is accused of allegedly misusing his post while serving as Home Minister. It is also alleged that the leader through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled the charge.

However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

