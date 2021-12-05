The Enforcement Directorate has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, in connection with ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, sources confirmed.

Jacqueline was stopped at Mumbai airport today by immigration officials owing to the look out notice. She was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport leaving for Muscat for a show. She will now be brought to Delhi for questioning.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted ₹200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

The actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the over ₹200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The central agency had found evidence showing financial transactions from Sukesh Chandrashekar to Fernandez. A horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh were among gifts worth ₹10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Fernandez, the ED has said in its charge sheet, according to sources.

The agency is still investigating the alleged proceeds of the crime, which reached Jacqueline from the conman. She will be questioned again.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has also been mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the agency. A representative said that the actor "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation, adding that the actor is cooperating in the probe.

