Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has started an investigation into the money laundering case against Wankhede and has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning.

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!