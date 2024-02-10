Hello User
ED launches money laundering probe against Sameer Wankhede

ED launches money laundering probe against Sameer Wankhede

Livemint

  • ED registers case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, starts investigation into money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has started an investigation into the money laundering case against Wankhede and has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning.

(More details awaited)

