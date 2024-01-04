ED may issue fourth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The Enforcement Directorate may issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after examining his reply regarding his refusal to appear before the agency in the alleged excise policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate is likely to issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message