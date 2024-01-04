ED may issue fourth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to issue its fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case.

Kejriwal had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on Wednesday, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency cannot sustain the test of law, equity, or justice and this "obstinacy" of the ED tantamounts to assuming the role of judge, jury, and executioner.

At present, the anti-money laundering agency is examining Kejriwal's five-page reply sent to them yesterday.

The agency may issue its fourth summons to Kejriwal as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per the PTI report.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor was asked to depose on November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 this year.

AAP leaders have alleged that the ED might raid Kejriwal's residence and arrest him. The AAP party also questioned the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of "running away" from a probe.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders are making noises that their CM may get arrested anytime... They have committed theft and corruption and now they are creating a ruckus."

BJP spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj said Kejriwal is forgetting that he is not above the law.

"The ED has sent three summons, but the CM is running away from an investigation. He doesn't want to be involved in the investigation," Swaraj said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

