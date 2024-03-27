ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena in ‘illegal payments’ row
The case garnered attention after an Income Tax Department investigation alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd made an illegal payment of ₹1.72 crore to Veena's company-- Exalogic Solutions-- from 2018 to 2019.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan to probe a case of illegal payments made by a private firm to her IT company, Exalogic Solutions, official sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The ED's money laundering case has come nearly a month after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea by Exalogic Solutions against a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).