ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC granting bail to CM Soren

ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC granting bail to CM Soren

Livemint

  • ED moves Supreme Court challenging Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to CM Hemant Soren in the money laundering matter related to land scam case.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren with his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren arrives to attend a special session of the State Assembly for the floor test of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, in Ranchi, Monday, July 8, 2024

