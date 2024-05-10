ED names BRS leader K Kavitha as accused in Delhi excise policy case chargesheet

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha and others in the Excise Policy money laundering case in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet, containing 224 pages, is the sixth supplementary prosecution complaint in the repealed Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The development comes amid Supreme court granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case.

On March 15, the central probe agency had arrested the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara hills residence in Hyderabad.

This is the seventh charge sheet by the ED in the case in which 18 people have been arrested so far, reported PTI.

Taking cognisance of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Delhi High Court has sought probe agency's stand on Kavitha's bail plea.

Granting time to ED, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has listed the matter for further hearing on May 24.

Stating that she has "nothing to do" with the excise policy, the BRS leader n her bail plea filed in the high court said, "There is a criminal conspiracy against her, orchestrated by the ruling party at the Centre with the active connivance of the ED."

On May 6, the trial court had also rejected her bail plea.

