According to Pradeep Ramdanee's bail plea, it was submitted that he had no knowledge about the alleged illegal activities of alleged kingpin Sukesh Chandrashekar or that his brother was involved in any illegal activity. In absence of such knowledge, the allegation against the applicant lacks essential elements of the crime. Prima facie no case of money laundering is made out against the applicant and the only allegation against him is of being a delivery person.