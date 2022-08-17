Jacqueline Fernandez: ED to name Bollywood actress in supplementary chargesheet for ₹200-crore extortion case2 min read . 01:09 PM IST
As per the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of the extortion that was taking place.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has chosen to accuse Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez of money laundering in connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, OTI reported.
As per the chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of the extortion that was taking place.
The actor has been charged as an accused in this case by the federal investigation agency, which is anticipated to submit a new (supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi.
Along with ₹15 lakh in cash, the ED temporarily attached the actor's PMLA funds totaling ₹7.27 crore in April since it deemed them to be "proceeds of crime"
The agency has questioned the 36-year-old actor several times in this case, the most recent being in June. The actor, a citizen of Sri Lanka, made his film debut in the Hindi-language industry in 2009.
A Delhi Court earlier granted bail to accused Pradeep Ramdanee, (one caught in a trap collecting money from Aditi Singh) in 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
According to Pradeep Ramdanee's bail plea, it was submitted that he had no knowledge about the alleged illegal activities of alleged kingpin Sukesh Chandrashekar or that his brother was involved in any illegal activity. In absence of such knowledge, the allegation against the applicant lacks essential elements of the crime. Prima facie no case of money laundering is made out against the applicant and the only allegation against him is of being a delivery person.
In July, a Delhi Court granted four days of custody of Pooja Singh to Enforcement Directorate to interrogate her in a money laundering case allegedly involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. She is allegedly the main associate of Sukesh.
ED, while seeking 14 days of custody, submitted before the court the accused Pooja Singh (Manager, Nail Artistry, Chennai) had the knowledge of close associates of Sukesh Chandrashekar and his assets. His custodial interrogation is required to trace the proceeds of the crime.
Since the ED identified Jacqueline as a witness and potential beneficiary in a money-laundering scheme allegedly operated by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the actress has been caught in the centre of the controversy.
Additionally, photos of Jacqueline and the con artist exposed their claimed relationship. When Chandrasekhar allegedly started communicating with Fernandez from within Tihar Jail in January 2021, their love story officially began.
Chandrasekhar supposedly approached Fernandez through her hairdresser, introducing himself as the owner of a TV network, a jeweller, and someone close to Home Minister Amit Shah, but Fernandez first remained silent. At this point, the two began conversing.
(With agency inputs)
