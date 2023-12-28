ED names Priyanka Gandhi in money laundering case linked to CC Thampi for first time
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's name has been mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to NRI businessman CC Thampi.
Enforcement Directorate for the first time mentioned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's name in the money laundering case linked to NRI businessman CC Thampi. ED had named her husband Robert Vadra in earlier charge sheets related to the case.
