AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by ED officials after a raid at his residence in Delhi today

Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday, after searches were conducted at the leader's residence near Okhla, in connection with a money laundering case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in appointments in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

According to a report by the PTI, the money laundering case against the 50-year-old AAP leader stems from two FIRs. One of them is by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another is by the Delhi ACB related to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets.

Amanatullah Khan has evaded at least ten ED summons since his last questioning in connection with the case in April 2024, said sources.

Khan and the Aam Admi Party first broke the news after the leader posted at 6:29 AM on his X handle, that an ED team had reached his house in Okhla area to arrest him.

In the video statement, Amanatullah Khan stated that the ED raided his residence despite him informing the probing agency that his ailing mother-in-law was also present at his home.

“The ED team has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient, she was operated upon four days back. She is also at my home. I had informed this (to the ED)," said Amanatullah Khan.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, and Manish Sisodia also posted about Amanatullah Khan's arrest. On X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it".Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.