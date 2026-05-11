ED opposes Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

While filing its response to the actor's plea in Patiala House Court, ED said that Jacqueline's conduct during the investigation was not proper and that there was sufficient material against her.

The central agency asserted that Jacqueline's role is not that of a minor participant, but that of a significant beneficiary of the "proceeds of crime" and an active participant in the money laundering scheme under PMLA, 2002.

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“Granting her the position of an approver in the present case would be a miscarriage of justice and would undermine the gravity of the offence she has committed,” ED maintained in its response to the actor's plea. ED has the right to make any accused an approver.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma has sought the response from Fernandez's counsel by tomorrow, 4 pm.

Why ED rejected Jacqueline's Plea In its reply, the ED said that Jacqueline remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents and the fact that benefits, gifts and articles arranged for her were out of the “proceeds of crime”.

This consistent interaction with Sukesh and receipt of benefits negates any claim of her being an "unwitting victim", and instead highlights her conscious association with Sukesh and his illicit gains, the ED said.

The central investigating agency further said that Jacqueline's conduct during the investigation has been far from cooperative, as she failed to make truthful disclosures in her statements.

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ED said that Jacqueline initially withheld or denied material facts relating to cash transactions with Advaita Kala, receipt of costly gifts and luxury articles, funds transferred to the bank accounts her association with Pinki Irani and others. “This deliberate concealment of facts and non-cooperation undermines the very essence of the approver scheme under law.”

Her claim of being a "victim" is therefore self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record and does not absolve her of her culpability in the money laundering case.

The Patiala House court on April 17 issued notice to ED on a Jacqueline's plea to turn approver in the case.

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