ED questions Muthoot Group MD in PMLA case after FIRs against Kochi branch managers

The Enforcement Directorate's Kochi unit on October 10 questioned Muthoot Group MD, George Alexander Muthoot, in an investigation related to alleged money laundering and investor fraud, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The sources added that the central investigative agency summoned George Alexander Muthoot to the ED's office in Kochi to depose, and recorded his statement in the case.

The Kochi zonal unit of the ED has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a number of FIRs lodged by the Kerala Police, following complaints that branch managers at Muthoot Finance mispresented investment options for customers.