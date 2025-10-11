Subscribe

ED questions Muthoot Group MD in PMLA case after FIRs against Kochi branch managers

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a PMLA case against Muthoot Finance branch managers, based on FIRs from Kerala Police, for allegedly misleading investors regarding fixed deposits and NCDs, and “diverting” funds to Srei Equipment Finance.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Oct 2025, 08:45 AM IST
File photo of George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of the Muthoot Group at press conference. The ED has questioned him in relation to FIRs registered by Kochi Police alleging money laundering and investor fraud.
The Enforcement Directorate's Kochi unit on October 10 questioned Muthoot Group MD, George Alexander Muthoot, in an investigation related to alleged money laundering and investor fraud, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The sources added that the central investigative agency summoned George Alexander Muthoot to the ED's office in Kochi to depose, and recorded his statement in the case.

The Kochi zonal unit of the ED has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a number of FIRs lodged by the Kerala Police, following complaints that branch managers at Muthoot Finance mispresented investment options for customers.

ED probe into PMLA allegations at Muthoot Finance: What we know…

  • According to FIRs filed by the Kochi Police, complainants alleged that the accused (branch managers of Muthoot Finance), “lured” investors into certain fixed deposits (FDs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) promising 8-12 per cent returns.
  • They added that the accused then “diverted” the funds to a company named Srei Equipment Finance Limited.
  • Sources told PTI that the accused “misrepresented” Srei Equipment Finance, as a sister concern of the group, as per the report.
  • Investors said this alleged fraud led to non-repayment of funds upon maturity and claimed that they were cheated.

(With inputs from PTI)

