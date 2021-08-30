OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned quizzed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in New Delhi. 

According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

"She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case." ED official told ANI.

The ED had earlier summoned her to physically join the probe.

