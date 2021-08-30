Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Livemint

According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned quizzed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in New Delhi. 

According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

"She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case." ED official told ANI.

The ED had earlier summoned her to physically join the probe.

