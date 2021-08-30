ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

ED questions actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned quizzed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in New Delhi.
According to initial reports, Jacqueline is being questioned as a witness with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar.
"She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case." ED official told ANI.
The ED had earlier summoned her to physically join the probe.
