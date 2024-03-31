The Enforcement Directorate quizzed senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for five hours on Saturday in connection with the excise policy scam. The Delhi Transport Minister had been part of the group of ministers that worked on preparing and implementing the contentious liquor scheme in 2021. He was seen entering the ED office around 11:30 am for questioning. The development also comes mere days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the case.

Here are the top updates:

The ED chargesheet claims that AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair (arrested earlier in the case) was living in the in the government bungalow allotted to Gahlot. It also alleged that the Delhi minister handled a single SIM number but his IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) was changed thrice.

The senior AAP leader however told the Enforcement Directorate that he had no information that Nair was living in the government bungalow allotted to him.

According to reports quoting sources, Gahlot was questioned about the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22. The senior politician said that he had been summoned “probably I was part of the GoM". Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain had also been part of the GoM.



“It (questioning) was about all aspects of the policy and I answered to the best of my knowledge and memory," he added.

“It (questioning) was about all aspects of the policy and I answered to the best of my knowledge and memory," he added. It is alleged that the money from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam was spent by AAP in the Assembly polls in the coastal state. The minister however said that he was not involved in Assembly polls in Goa.



"I have no idea about Goa and I had never been part of campaigning and had no knowledge who was incharge there or what activities were taking place," he said.

"I have no idea about Goa and I had never been part of campaigning and had no knowledge who was incharge there or what activities were taking place," he said. The AAP leader said he answered all the questions from the agency and will continue to cooperate in the probe. He also told reporters later that there was no cross-questioning or confrontation with any other person or statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!