The Enforcement Directorate quizzed senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for five hours on Saturday in connection with the excise policy scam. The Delhi Transport Minister had been part of the group of ministers that worked on preparing and implementing the contentious liquor scheme in 2021. He was seen entering the ED office around 11:30 am for questioning. The development also comes mere days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the case.

