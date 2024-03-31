ED questions Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan in land grab case
The Enforcement Directorate questioned suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in the second ERIC case which involved land grab allegations.
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday interrogated suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the land grab case. Sources informed ANI that Shahjahan has been accused of forcibly occupying land in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal. He is also accused in the Sandeshkhali incident case.