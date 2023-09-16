ED radar on Bollywood: Celebs attend gambling app owner’s ₹200-crore wedding; check names1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate is tightening its grip on Mahadev Online Betting founders. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are reported to have attended events hosted by the founders.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly tightening its grip on Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the brains behind the controversial Mahadev Online Betting application. While these two Chhattisgarh natives are under investigation for money laundering charges amounting to ₹5,000 crore, it's the Bollywood angle that has set tongues wagging.