Subscribe

ED raids 15 locations in 'fake govt job' scam, gang paid initial salaries to gain trust

The scam, initially tied to Indian Railways, involves over 40 government organisations, utilising fraudulent emails to deceive victims with fake job offers.

Mausam Jha
Updated8 Jan 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Advertisement
The ED is conducting raids at 15 locations in six states related to a money laundering investigation tied to a fake government job scam. (Representative Image, ED logo)
The ED is conducting raids at 15 locations in six states related to a money laundering investigation tied to a fake government job scam. (Representative Image, ED logo)(HT_PRINT)
AI Quick Read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 15 sites across six states in a money laundering probe linked to a 'fake' government job scam, officials said on Thursday.

“While the scam was initially detected in the name of Indian Railways, the investigation has revealed that it covers over 40 other Government organisations and departments, including Forest, RRB, Indian Post, Income Tax, High Court, PWD, Bihar Government, DDA, Rajasthan Secretariat and others,” the probe agency said.

The gang allegedly used fake email accounts mimicking official government domains to send fraudulent joining letters, ED officials added.

Advertisement

To gain victims’ trust, they reportedly paid initial salaries for 2–3 months to some, placing them in positions such as RPF, TTE, and Technician in Indian Railways.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the ED is conducting searches at 15 locations across six states, including Muzaffarpur and Motihari in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor, and Kodur in Kerala; Chennai in Tamil Nadu; Rajkot in Gujarat; and Gorakhpur, Allahabad (Prayagraj), and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

Money LaunderingIndian RailwaysEnforcement Directorate
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaED raids 15 locations in 'fake govt job' scam, gang paid initial salaries to gain trust
Read Next Story